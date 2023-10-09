Rajnath to visit Italy, France to bolster strategic ties

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aimed at further strengthening defence ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official visit to Italy and France from October 9 to 12. The Ministry of Defence said during the first leg of his two-nation visit, Rajnath is scheduled to meet his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome.

The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a strategic partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India. During the second and final leg, Singh will conduct the fifth annual defence dialogue with his counterpart French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, said MoD.

India and France recently celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership. Both enjoy a wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation. Maritime Rafale and Scorpene submarine deals are being negotiated.

“In both Rome and Paris, the minister will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and discuss potential opportunities in industrial cooperation,” the defence ministry said.

