Home Nation

Rajnath to visit Italy, France to bolster strategic ties

The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a strategic partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India.

Published: 09th October 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aimed at further strengthening defence ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official visit to Italy and France from October 9 to 12. The Ministry of Defence said during the first leg of his two-nation visit, Rajnath is scheduled to meet his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome.

The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to a strategic partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India. During the second and final leg, Singh will conduct the fifth annual defence dialogue with his counterpart French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, said MoD.

India and France recently celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership. Both enjoy a wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation. Maritime Rafale and Scorpene submarine deals are being negotiated. 

“In both Rome and Paris, the minister will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and discuss potential opportunities in industrial cooperation,” the defence ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister Guido Crosetto Italy France

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp