SIT formed to probe into constable recruitment exam paper leak case in Bihar

PATNA: The recruitment of constables in Bihar has come under the scanner of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) following the leakage of the question paper, leading to the cancellation of the examination conducted on October 1.

Keeping its wide ramifications in mind, the state police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the leak of question paper in connection with the constable recruitment examination. The team comprises two IPS officers, six DSPs, 13 inspectors and two sub-inspectors. As many as 75 FIRs have so far been registered in 22 districts of the state and 150 people were arrested in this connection.

The cases registered in various districts have also been reviewed by ADG, Economic Offences Unit (EOU) Nayyar Hasnain Khan. EOU is carrying out a scientific and technical investigation into the case, a senior police officer involved in the investigation informed.

Examination for the recruitment of constables was held in all 38 districts of the state on October 1. Sources said that the question papers were leaked allegedly from the printing press by the racketeers and sold to candidates.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) which had conducted the examination on October 1 cancelled it after the leak was reported.

CSBC had also postponed examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15. At least 150 impostors and members of solver gangs were arrested on Sunday from various districts in Bihar. The main accused Kamlesh Kumar was arrested from Nawada last week.

The cancellation of the examination came as a rude shock for lakhs of candidates who had worked hard for the examination.

Several individuals, commonly referred to as “Munna Bhais,” have been placed under custody, they were arrested following the recovery of answer keys from them.

Candidates were also taken into custody for attempting to use electronic devices and cheating materials to copy answers. In the state capital, some candidates were caught red-handed with handwritten answer

sheets.

As per the recruitment notification, a total of 21,391 constables have to be appointed. In 2022 too, the question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was leaked. The government had cancelled the examination.

