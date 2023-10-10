Afghan consulates in India accuse Ambassador of bypassing diplomatic protocol, say embassy remains open

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad have asked the Indian government to ignore the statement issued by the Afghan Embassy in Delhi about its closure. They said the embassy is a symbol of hope and aspirations for the people of Afghanistan and shall never be closed.

Denying claims made by Ambassador Farid Mamundzai concerning the closure of the embassy in Delhi, Afghan Consul General in Mumbai Zakia Wardak said such statements fall outside the purview of the Ambassador in accordance with Afghan laws and the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

"It is crucial to know that Ambassador Mamundzai has been absent from the Embassy for an extended period and these decisions have been undertaken without prior consultation or consensus with the leadership of the consulate generals of Mumbai and Hyderabad. These decisions appear to be motivated by personal and internal matters within the embassy, which contravene the established diplomatic protocols and practices," said a joint statement by the two consulate generals.

The two consul generals also met officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and stated that the Afghan Embassy in Delhi and both consulates are functional and continue their operations for the benefit of Afghan nationals.

They also said that they have been assured by the Indian government of support through humanitarian assistance and providing education for which they are grateful.

The Afghan Embassy in Delhi had issued a statement saying that it would close from September 30th. Infighting amongst diplomats and lack of funds was cited as the reason.

Ambassador Mamumdzai has been in the United Kingdom for the past few months while other diplomats have sought refuge in other countries of Europe, including Germany.

The MEA has said it's offering all possible assistance to Afghan diplomats in India.

