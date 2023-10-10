BJP puts 7 MPs into Rajasthan poll arena to capture desert state

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Following the announcement of the Rajasthan Assembly election dates, the BJP has promptly unveiled its initial list of candidates. The list comprises 41 contenders, with an inclusion of seven MPs on the lines of the BJP decision in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

In a substantial reshuffling of candidates, the BJP has made some prominent changes to its roster. Rajpal Singh Shekhawat ‘has failed to get the nomination from Jhotwara; the party has instead chosen Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Similarly, Narpat Singh Rajvi, who is the son-in-law of former Vice President Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, has been denied the Vidhyadhar Nagar ticket, which has now been given to MP Diya Kumari. Of particular significance is the candidature of Rathore, the current MP from Jaipur Rural, who earlier served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister during the Modi government’s previous term. On the other hand, Diya Kumari, an MP from Rajsamand and a member of the former royal family of Jaipur, has been entrusted with a crucial role.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena has been named as a BJP candidate, along with Lok Sabha MP Balaknath from Tijara (Alwar), MP Bhagirath Chaudhary from Kishangarh (Ajmer), MP Narendra Kumar from Mandawa (Jhunjhunu), and MP Devji Patel from Sanchore. However, it is surprising that the first list of candidates does not include prominent leaders such as former CM Vasundhara Raje, leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathod, and deputy leader of the Opposition Satish Poonia. The BJP’s stance on these influential figures has sparked curiosity and discussion within the Rajasthan political landscape.

Rajasthan’s Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 23, with the results set to be disclosed on December 3. Meanwhile, the polling day in Rajasthan coincides with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an auspicious occasion when more than 50,000 weddings are likely to take place in the state, and people involved in the business claim that this could hurt voting percentage.

JAIPUR: Following the announcement of the Rajasthan Assembly election dates, the BJP has promptly unveiled its initial list of candidates. The list comprises 41 contenders, with an inclusion of seven MPs on the lines of the BJP decision in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. In a substantial reshuffling of candidates, the BJP has made some prominent changes to its roster. Rajpal Singh Shekhawat ‘has failed to get the nomination from Jhotwara; the party has instead chosen Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Similarly, Narpat Singh Rajvi, who is the son-in-law of former Vice President Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, has been denied the Vidhyadhar Nagar ticket, which has now been given to MP Diya Kumari. Of particular significance is the candidature of Rathore, the current MP from Jaipur Rural, who earlier served as the Information and Broadcasting Minister during the Modi government’s previous term. On the other hand, Diya Kumari, an MP from Rajsamand and a member of the former royal family of Jaipur, has been entrusted with a crucial role.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena has been named as a BJP candidate, along with Lok Sabha MP Balaknath from Tijara (Alwar), MP Bhagirath Chaudhary from Kishangarh (Ajmer), MP Narendra Kumar from Mandawa (Jhunjhunu), and MP Devji Patel from Sanchore. However, it is surprising that the first list of candidates does not include prominent leaders such as former CM Vasundhara Raje, leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathod, and deputy leader of the Opposition Satish Poonia. The BJP’s stance on these influential figures has sparked curiosity and discussion within the Rajasthan political landscape. Rajasthan’s Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 23, with the results set to be disclosed on December 3. Meanwhile, the polling day in Rajasthan coincides with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an auspicious occasion when more than 50,000 weddings are likely to take place in the state, and people involved in the business claim that this could hurt voting percentage.