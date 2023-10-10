Gujarat BJP MP Bharatsinh Dabhi says politics a ‘business’, triggers row

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Putting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a “difficult spot”, Bharatsinh Dabhi, the party’s MP from Gujarat’s Patan, has alleged that all his businesses went in loss and were finally closed except politics.

Addressing an event at Hemchandracharya University in Patan district on the upcoming Vibrant summit in Gujarat, Dabhi, in the presence of several ministers, leaders, and industrialists, said he had started 26 businesses but had to close all owing to losses in every business, except his “political businesses” which went successful.

“It happens...... I have also tried my hand in 26 businesses but all closed, but this [politics] has gone well, from Sarpanch to Parliament, I have no problem now,” he said. “If you want to do business, you must utlise time, and if you don’t, it will take its toll, as mine did,” he added.

The opposition Congress was quick to take on the BJP over its MP’s remarks. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged, “What BJP MP has said is not limited to him as politics has been a business for BJP for years. Though Bharatsinh Dabhi says that his business is running well from sarpanch to MP, he is still far behind other BJP leaders in earnings.”

“The BJP has made politics its business. This is BJP’s business model that was presented on a public forum by one of its leaders,” he alleged further and claimed that the saffron party “taking politics as a business has been destructing the democracy in the country”.

This newspaper attempted to contact the BJP MP for his comment but received no response. As part of the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Summit in Gujarat slated in 2024, the state government has been organising events under the Vibrant Gujarat-Vibrant District program since October 2. The events will be conducted in all 33 districts till October 31.

‘Politics is business’

