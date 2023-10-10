India's oldest think tank to hold country's first military heritage festival

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Not all are aware of the customs and history of the Indian armed forces. The gap in knowledge has deprived Indians of the rich history of the country’s forces.

The country’s oldest think tank – the United Service Institution (USI) of India – has decided to organise India's first military heritage festival at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi on October 21-22.

“Despite a newfound interest in military history among a broad cross-section of society in India today, there is a huge deficit in knowledge about Indian military systems, customs and history. The festival seeks to bridge these gaps in our understanding of the interplay between war, the armed forces and society,” says Squadron Leader (retd) RTS Chhina.

Chhina is the Director and Editor, Centre for Military History and Conflict Studies (CMHCS) of the USI. In 2016, he was awarded the Honorary MBE for his contributions to the commemoration of the centenary of the First World War.

“The festival’s activities will be driven towards enhancing our understanding of the country’s rich military heritage and traditions; contemporary security and strategy concerns; and the push to achieve self-reliance in military capability through Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes,” he said.

Chhina said the festival intends to engage global as well as Indian think tanks, institutions, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profit organisations, academics, and research scholars who have been working on topics related to India’s national security, foreign policy, military history, as well as experts in the field of military heritage.

Through informed sessions, the festival will cater to audiences from all walks of life, he said.

Over the course of two days, the festival will primarily bring forward different understandings and perspectives on issues involving India’s armed forces. Through panel sessions and discussions between eminent scholars, practitioners, and retired officers, the panels will cater to how the common man understands military history, contemporary security and strategic concerns, social and welfare issues being faced by the armed forces.

Participants of special sessions include the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, as well as Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa. A host of eminent scholars and authors will attend the festival.

Some of the main highlights of the festival will be military band performances by Tri-Service Bands, including the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force Symphony Bands.

An exhibition to highlight and celebrate select milestones and achievements in the nation's long and illustrious military history is being organized in collaboration with the National Museum.

