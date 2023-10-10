Maharashtra govt launches scheme to empower girls, help them complete their education

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the 'Lek Ladaki Yojana – Adoring the Girl Child Scheme', under which girls whose families hold yellow or saffron ration cards will be given a total Rs 1.01 lakh in installments.

According to the cabinet note, Rs 5000 rupees will be credited when a girl is born in a family holding the yellow or orange ration card. The scheme will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

“The second installment of Rs 6000 rupees will be credited when the girl enters class 1st, and Rs 7000 rupees when she enters class 6th, Rs 8000 rupees after crossing 11th class, while Rs 75,000 after completing 18 years. So, the total amount the girl under this scheme will receive is Rs 1.01 lakh,” stated the note.

The scheme is intended to increase the birth rate by encouraging the birth of girls, preventing girl infanticide and child marriage, besides reducing malnutrition and at the same time encouraging girls to undertake and complete their education.

The Maharashtra government in its cabinet note stated that families with yellow or saffron ration cards who have one or two girl children from April 1, 2023 or one boy or one girl will also avail the benefit of this scheme.

“If twins are born during the second delivery, a boy or both girls will get the benefit of this scheme. However, the mother or father will need to undergo family planning surgery. If a girl or boy is born before April 1, 2023, while the second child or twin is born after 1, 2023, then second girl or twins will avail the benefit of this scheme. Both the twins will be given separate benefits. The condition is, the annual income of the beneficiary family should not exceed Rs.1 lakh,” reads the note.

During his last Budget speech, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also finance minister, had announced the scheme titled Mazi Kanya Bhaghyashree, now called Lek Mazi Ladaki.

Moreover, the Maharashtra cabinet also released Rs 1720 crore as a first installment under Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana where each marginalized farmer will get Rs 6000 while the same amount has been given to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. The amount will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers.

