Nainital madrasa sexual abuse case: CM Dhami orders probe into all 419 madrasas in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Taking cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to children at a Madrassa (an institution for education of Muslim students) in Veerbhatti near Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an inquiry into all the 419 madrasas in the state.

Following the CM's instructions received by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, the Home Department has issued orders in this regard to all the District Magistrates of the state. There are 419 madrasas in the state, out of which 192 madrasas are getting government help.

According to the information received by this newspaper, "In the raid conducted by the team led by the City Magistrate in the illegally running madrasa at Veerbhatti in Nainital district, the team found 24 children in a sick condition".

The madrasa children had also accused the operator and his son of assault and sexual abuse.

Police have registered a case against madrasa operator Mohammad Haroon and his son Ibrahim under various sections including POCSO. After this episode came to light, CM Dhami has ordered an inquiry into all the madrasas in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams told The New Indian Express, "No madrasa will be allowed to operate privately by collecting donations in the name of religion". A madrasa that collects donations in public and operates it cannot be termed as a 'private madrasa'. This is against the ethics of Shariat.

On February 12, 2023, the then Social Welfare Minister late Chandan Ram Das had also directed to investigate all madrasas operating in the state. A three-member committee was formed to investigate. The officials were directed to check whether the madrasas had the recognition of the education department.

The minister had sought a report on the matter within a month, but no action was taken against any madrasa.

