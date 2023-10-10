Home Nation

Nainital madrasa sexual abuse case: CM Dhami orders probe into all 419 madrasas in Uttarakhand

Police have registered a case against madrasa operator Mohammad Haroon and his son Ibrahim under various sections including POCSO.

Published: 10th October 2023 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

Representational image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Taking cognizance of the inhuman treatment meted out to children at a Madrassa (an institution for education of Muslim students) in Veerbhatti near Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an inquiry into all the 419 madrasas in the state.

Following the CM's instructions received by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, the Home Department has issued orders in this regard to all the District Magistrates of the state. There are 419 madrasas in the state, out of which 192 madrasas are getting government help.

According to the information received by this newspaper, "In the raid conducted by the team led by the City Magistrate in the illegally running madrasa at Veerbhatti in Nainital district, the team found 24 children in a sick condition".

The madrasa children had also accused the operator and his son of assault and sexual abuse.

Police have registered a case against madrasa operator Mohammad Haroon and his son Ibrahim under various sections including POCSO. After this episode came to light, CM Dhami has ordered an inquiry into all the madrasas in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams told The New Indian Express, "No madrasa will be allowed to operate privately by collecting donations in the name of religion". A madrasa that collects donations in public and operates it cannot be termed as a 'private madrasa'. This is against the ethics of Shariat.

On February 12, 2023, the then Social Welfare Minister late Chandan Ram Das had also directed to investigate all madrasas operating in the state. A three-member committee was formed to investigate. The officials were directed to check whether the madrasas had the recognition of the education department.

The minister had sought a report on the matter within a month, but no action was taken against any madrasa.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO sexual abuse Madrasa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp