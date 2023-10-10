Over 16 crore voters in 5 states will elect new governments between Nov 17 - 30

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five states —Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — will vote for a new government in November as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the assembly election schedule.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that except in Chhattisgarh, polling in other states would be held in a single phase. Electorates in Madhya Pradesh will exercise their franchise on November17, while Rajasthan will vote on November 23.

Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Polling in Mizoram will be on November 7. In Chhattisgarh, election is scheduled on November 7 and November 17. In total, 679 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in which 16.14 crore electorate — about one sixth of the total voting population— will participate.

With the announcement of election schedule, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect. With just a few months left to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the assembly elections will be watched closely by all stakeholders. The election in states will not only shape up the political landscape at the state level but are likely to have an impact on national politics. The results may lead to new strategic alignment and alliances of political parties. The polls are crucial contests as the BJP will make bid for their third consecutive government.

NEW DELHI: Five states —Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — will vote for a new government in November as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the assembly election schedule. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that except in Chhattisgarh, polling in other states would be held in a single phase. Electorates in Madhya Pradesh will exercise their franchise on November17, while Rajasthan will vote on November 23. Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Polling in Mizoram will be on November 7. In Chhattisgarh, election is scheduled on November 7 and November 17. In total, 679 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in which 16.14 crore electorate — about one sixth of the total voting population— will participate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the announcement of election schedule, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect. With just a few months left to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the assembly elections will be watched closely by all stakeholders. The election in states will not only shape up the political landscape at the state level but are likely to have an impact on national politics. The results may lead to new strategic alignment and alliances of political parties. The polls are crucial contests as the BJP will make bid for their third consecutive government.