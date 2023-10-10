Patna Diary: Nitish stops live telecast of his Janata Darbar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

Nitish stops live telecast of his Janata Darbar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has stopped the live telecast of his weekly Janata Durbar programme. In the past, Nitish had been confronted with uncomfortable questions from the visitors to his Janata Durbar. The show was telecast live on various social media sites. However, Nitish decided to not the telecast the programme live this Monday. Earlier, Nitish used to hold press conferences after his Janata Durbar but it was stopped a long time back. It is now to be seen how common people react after the live telecast of Janata Durbars has been stopped. A senior IAS officer said that telecast of the show started in the wake of Covid 19.

Ex-minister asks farmers to spit on officer’s face

Former Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has once again courted controversy as he advised farmers to spit on the face of an officer if he doesn’t do his work. If the central government could bow to farmers’ demands, why not state government, he remarked. He made the comment while speaking at Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kaimur district recently. Not only this, Singh even said that the officers should be garlanded with shoes and not flowers. Singh also took a dig at chief minister Nitish Kumar, stating that only one person has been in power from the past 18 years.

31 people felicitated with ‘Nagar Nayak’ award

A total of 31 persons from different fields were honoured with ‘nagar nayak’ award at a function held under banner of Rashtriya Yuva Gandhi Sangh at Hajipur in Bihar’s Vaishali district on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Personnel from SDRF, potter, students and other people from different walks of live were felicitated on the occasion. The participants appealed to people to cooperate with the sanitary staff of the municipal corporation and keep the city clean and free from garbage. They pointed out that it’s not the sole responsibility of corporation staff to keep the city clean but also its citizens.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

