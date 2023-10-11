Depleting water quality in Punjab a major concern

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

PUNJAB: The quality of drinking water in the Southwestern region of Punjab has deteriorated in the past two decades. It has been found that the groundwater has dangerous levels of carcinogens like nitrate and fluoride.

A study by the IIT-Mandi analyzed drinking water quality in the State between 2000-2020, which found that human activity-induced groundwater pollution, particularly through agricultural runoff, is the major reason behind depleting groundwater.

The study involved the measurements of acidic-base level (pH), electric conductivity (EC), and various ions from over 315 sites in Punjab.

The results revealed a disturbing trend, with water quality declining in the southwestern region of Punjab, adversely affecting the health of the residents. In contrast, the north-eastern regions, nourished by Himalayan rivers, exhibited comparatively better water quality.

The research team led by Dr Dericks Praise Shukla, Associate Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, IIT Mandi, and his research scholar Ms Harsimranjit Kaur Romana, observed that climate change has brought a major shift in monsoon patterns in the last two decades in the Indian subcontinent, consequently, a lesser trend of rainfall observed and lesser replenishment of groundwater.

