'Do you remember how Lalu's goons assaulted you?': Bihar BJP chief hits back at Nitish

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The verbal duel between senior JD (U) leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary turned more bitter on Wednesday.

Responding to the questions on Samrat Choudhary, Nitish stated that he left Lalu and came to him. "After this, he joined BJP. He has no party of his own. Why do you people talk about him? He says random things that don't make any sense. Who gave respect to his father...we did. Who made him an MLA and minister at a young age?" he said.

Nitish then pointed towards Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said Lalu Prasad Yadav made Choudhary an MLA and minister.

“BJP has appointed such people who can speak against me without any sense and I do not give any attention to their statements,” he remarked.

Nitish said the country will progress a lot if it gets rid of the BJP in the next elections and the media will have their freedom. He said that at the moment, he doesn't want to say anything about them.

Speaking on the caste census, Nitish said, "What we have done (Bihar caste survey) is being discussed in other states as well...Once the House (Assembly session) begins, we will put forth all the details, including the economic conditions of each family of every caste..."

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "What we have done (Bihar caste survey) is being discussed in other states as well...Once the House (Assembly session) begins, we will put forth all the details, including the economic conditions of each family of every caste..." pic.twitter.com/52a6VMSquy — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

Targeting Nitish over his comment on his father, Choudhary asked "what respect would Nitish give to my father."

"The JD-U leader is 20 years younger than my father. When Kumar used to roam around wearing half pants, my father was serving the country. He was in the army. He fought three wars for the country and then entered politics," Choudhary added.

The state BJP president questioned whether Kumar forgot how badly RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav treated him in the past.

"I want to remind you, Nitish Babu, do you remember how much Lalu Yadav had got you beaten? How Lalu's goons assaulted you in Gorail. You should not forget those memories," Choudhary asked.

He further said that Nitish became chief minister with the support of the Luv-Kush society, comprising Kumri and Koeri castes but betrayed them and joined hands with Lalu's son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

