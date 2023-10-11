Gehlot’s aide questioned by Delhi cops for hours in 2020 phone tapping case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer On Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma was questioned by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday in connection with the sensational 2020 phone tapping case. The case, originally filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the Delhi Crime Branch, alleges that the Chief Minister’s OSD unlawfully recorded phone conversations, which were subsequently leaked in 2020.

Sharma received a notice from the Crime Branch on Monday, shortly after the election code of conduct came into force. This ongoing case is currently pending in the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 11. The recent summons of Lokesh Sharma by the Delhi Crime Branch has triggered speculation and further interest in the case

In response to the developments, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot publicly defended Lokesh Sharma, stating that he had no involvement in the alleged phone tapping incident. Gehlot, who was present in Delhi, commented, “What is Lokesh Sharma’s fault? The BJP is conspiring to destabilise the government. The voice in the recordings belong to Union Minister Shekhawat, and it is unjust to trouble Lokesh needlessly.”

Gehlot continued, “These individuals were themselves part of the conspiracy, unable to topple the government, and are now resorting to false accusations. We will fight this; we stand with the truth, and the truth will ultimately prevail.”

In response to the repeated notices and summons issued by the Crime Branch, Sharma stated, “The Crime Branch has summoned me eight times in this matter, and on four occasions during interrogations, I have presented all relevant facts and evidence. Despite this, continued notices and summonings are causing unnecessary distress.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer On Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma was questioned by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday in connection with the sensational 2020 phone tapping case. The case, originally filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with the Delhi Crime Branch, alleges that the Chief Minister’s OSD unlawfully recorded phone conversations, which were subsequently leaked in 2020. Sharma received a notice from the Crime Branch on Monday, shortly after the election code of conduct came into force. This ongoing case is currently pending in the Delhi High Court, with the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 11. The recent summons of Lokesh Sharma by the Delhi Crime Branch has triggered speculation and further interest in the case In response to the developments, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot publicly defended Lokesh Sharma, stating that he had no involvement in the alleged phone tapping incident. Gehlot, who was present in Delhi, commented, “What is Lokesh Sharma’s fault? The BJP is conspiring to destabilise the government. The voice in the recordings belong to Union Minister Shekhawat, and it is unjust to trouble Lokesh needlessly.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gehlot continued, “These individuals were themselves part of the conspiracy, unable to topple the government, and are now resorting to false accusations. We will fight this; we stand with the truth, and the truth will ultimately prevail.” In response to the repeated notices and summons issued by the Crime Branch, Sharma stated, “The Crime Branch has summoned me eight times in this matter, and on four occasions during interrogations, I have presented all relevant facts and evidence. Despite this, continued notices and summonings are causing unnecessary distress.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp