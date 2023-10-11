Girl thrown before train in UP for resisting sexual harassment; loses hand, legs 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old girl is battling for her life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a train while resisting the eve-teasing attempt under CB Ganj police station area of Bareilly on Tuesday evening. The girl, according to her parents, also suffered multiple fractures.

As per the police sources, the girl was returning home from her coaching when the incident took place. Her family found her in a pool of blood near the Kharauwa railway crossing. She was admitted to a private hospital and was operated upon by a team of doctors in the night.

Later, she is being shifted to a higher medical centre. The government will bear the entire cost of her treatment. Hospital Director Dr OP Bhaskar said the girl's legs were amputated below the knee. She also lost a hand in the incident. Her condition is critical.

The father of the intermediate student alleged that the accused and his friend had been stalking the girl when she went to tuition in the evenings. Following this, he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even bother to visit their village to investigate. The girl's parents had also complained to the family of the accused.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, it cannot be said yet whether the student was thrown in front of the train or was injured by some other means. Bhati is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the district police nabbed the main accused and his father.

However, taking cognizance of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath asked the authorities concerned to suspend four cops including CB Ganj police inspector Ashok Kamboj, area in-charge Nitesh Kumar and two constables with immediate effect.

Besides, the CM also asked the senior officers to visit the victim and her family and extend all the help needed. As a result, Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal, accompanied by IG Rajesh Kumar Singh, DM Ravindra Kumar and Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan visited the girl in the hospital and met the doctors and the family.

The state government extended a financial help of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

(With inputs from PTI)

