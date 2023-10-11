Home Nation

Guwahati Diary: INDIA will be forced to align with us: Ajmal

The Congress is opposed to the entry of minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) into the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA.

Published: 11th October 2023

Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal

Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

The Congress is opposed to the entry of minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) into the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA. However, AIUDF chief and Dhubri MP, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal predicted INDIA would be compelled to approach the AIUDF for alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress’ Assam leadership vetoed AIUDF’s entry into INDIA after alleging that it has a tacit understanding with BJP. Slamming Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ajmal said Congress under the former would draw a blank in the polls. 

Socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims
The Assam government will conduct a “socio-economic assessment” of the state’s five indigenous Muslim communities – Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed and Jolha. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed authorities to take necessary measures to ensure that the survey is able to furnish adequate data. It can then be utilised by the government to take steps for comprehensive socio-political, academic and economic uplift of the five communities. The government has already approved “indigenous” status to them. The decision may give a push for their development.

Over 1,000 former rebels get financial grants
About 1,181 former members of five Adivasi insurgent groups became richer by `4 lakh each, thanks to a rehabilitation scheme. The money is kept in the bank with a maturity period of three years. The ex-rebels belonged to Birsa Commando Force, Adivasi People’s Army, All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam and Santhal Tiger Force. These groups had signed a tripartite peace agreement with the Centre and Assam government. Arrangements have been made to provide them with a loan of `3.2 lakh each against the `4 lakh fixed deposit as security. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the distribution of grants a historic moment.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

