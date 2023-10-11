Home Nation

Ladakh polls: NC, Cong enter into power-sharing agreement

The NC emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats while Congress won 10 seats. The BJP and independents won two seats each.

Published: 11th October 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Voters queue up for Kargil Hill Council polls held on October 4 (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After sweeping the Kargil Hill Council polls in cold desert of Ladakh, the National Conference and Congress have decided to equally share four posts of executive councilors while the post of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil would be rotated by the two parties for two-and-a-half years each.

Senior NC leader of Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon told this newspaper that both NC and Congress will have equal share in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil. The NC-Congress alliance swept the LAHDC Kargil polls by winning 22 out of 26 seats. The NC emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats while Congress won 10 seats. The BJP and independents won two seats each.

LAHDC Kargil comprises 30 members. Of the 30 members, 26 are elected while four are nominated by the authorities and these nominated members also have the voting rights. Akhoon said LAHDC Kargil comprises a Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor and eight executive councilors. He said NC and Congress will be heaving four executive councilors each in the 9-member LAHDC Kargil body.

The Chairman-cum-CEC has the rank of cabinet minister of a state while Executive Councilors have the rank of the Deputy Minister of a state. The NC leader said there would be rotation of the post of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC Kargil. Both the parties will have their chairman for two-and-a-half years.

Sources said NC will take the first term of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC Kargil as it has got two more seats than the Congress. However, some Congress leaders opine that since NC was in power in the Kargil Hill Council for the last five years and was having its own chairman, the party should give Congress first term for the post of Chairman.

Akhoon said the issue of who will get the first term for Chairman’s post will be decided amicably by the party leaders of National Conference and Congress. He said the party leaders, along with the elected councilors, would select the party candidate for chairman’s post.

NC-Cong victory
The NC-Congress alliance swept the LAHDC Kargil polls by winning 22 out of 26 seats. The NC emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats while Congress won 10 seats. The BJP and independents won two seats each. LAHDC Kargil comprises 30 members. Of the 30 members, 26 are elected while four are nominated by the authorities

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kargil Hill Council polls Ladakh National Conference Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp