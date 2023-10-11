Ladakh polls: NC, Cong enter into power-sharing agreement

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After sweeping the Kargil Hill Council polls in cold desert of Ladakh, the National Conference and Congress have decided to equally share four posts of executive councilors while the post of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil would be rotated by the two parties for two-and-a-half years each.

Senior NC leader of Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon told this newspaper that both NC and Congress will have equal share in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil. The NC-Congress alliance swept the LAHDC Kargil polls by winning 22 out of 26 seats. The NC emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats while Congress won 10 seats. The BJP and independents won two seats each.

LAHDC Kargil comprises 30 members. Of the 30 members, 26 are elected while four are nominated by the authorities and these nominated members also have the voting rights. Akhoon said LAHDC Kargil comprises a Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor and eight executive councilors. He said NC and Congress will be heaving four executive councilors each in the 9-member LAHDC Kargil body.

The Chairman-cum-CEC has the rank of cabinet minister of a state while Executive Councilors have the rank of the Deputy Minister of a state. The NC leader said there would be rotation of the post of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC Kargil. Both the parties will have their chairman for two-and-a-half years.

Sources said NC will take the first term of Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councilor of LAHDC Kargil as it has got two more seats than the Congress. However, some Congress leaders opine that since NC was in power in the Kargil Hill Council for the last five years and was having its own chairman, the party should give Congress first term for the post of Chairman.

Akhoon said the issue of who will get the first term for Chairman’s post will be decided amicably by the party leaders of National Conference and Congress. He said the party leaders, along with the elected councilors, would select the party candidate for chairman’s post.

