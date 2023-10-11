Home Nation

MHA introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in name of withdrawing sedition: Mamata

Bengal CM said she is stunned to find that there is a serious attempt to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions in these efforts.

Published: 11th October 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks at the end of the party's sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road.

FILE - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that in the name of withdrawing provisions under the sedition law, the Union Home Ministry is introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

She claimed that a serious attempt is being made by the ministry to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions in its efforts to substitute the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

"Earlier there was Sedition Law; now, in the name of withdrawing those provisions, they are introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which can affect citizens more gravely," the chief minister wrote on 'X'.

Stating that she has been reading the drafts prepared by the Union home ministry to substitute the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, Banerjee said she is "stunned to find that there is a serious attempt to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions in these efforts."

While maintaining that the current Acts should be decolonised not only in form but also in spirit, she urged the "jurists and public activists of the country to study these drafts seriously for democratic contributions in the realm of the criminal justice system."

Banerjee wrote on the social media handle that her colleagues in Parliament will raise the issues at the standing committee.

"Laws need to be improved in light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to have a backdoor entry at Delhi," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

