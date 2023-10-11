Home Nation

Four-year-old girl falls to death from 4th floor of high-rise in Palghar

While the girl was asleep, her mother went to drop the child's father to a railway station but upon waking up and not finding her mother, she peeped out of the bedroom window and fell down.

By PTI

PALGHAR: A four-year-old girl died after falling from a flat on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the 19-storey building located in Virar area, they said.

The girl and her family were residing in a rented flat on the building's fourth floor, an official from Virar police station said.

While the girl was asleep, her mother went to drop the child's father to a railway station in the morning.

In the meantime, the girl woke up.

When she did not find her mother anywhere, she peeped out of the bedroom window and fell down, the official said.

One of the residents spotted the child lying on the ground and rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Her father later told reporters that the deceased was their only child.

He also said the family has decided to donate her eyes.

The Virar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

