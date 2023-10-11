Netanyahu calls Modi, gets full support of India

By Express News Service

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the ground situation in Israel following the brutal attack by Hamas. Modi expressed his deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks and assured Netanyahu of India’s unwavering support to Israel in these difficult times. “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation,” Modi posted on X, while asserting that India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the toll from the terror attack on Israel crossed 1,000 as of Tuesday. Plus, around 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters were retrieved from Israel around the Gaza Strip, officials said. The toll in Gaza due to Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes is put at 830, taking the total war death count to over 3,000.

“We are going to go on the offensive and attack the Hamas terrorist group and any other group that is in Gaza,” said Brig Gen Dan Goldfus while briefing reporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The fighting intensified on the fourth day with both Israel and Hamas stepping up their attacks. While Israel continued to bomb select targets in Gaza, the militant outfit fired rockets on the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Notably, Hamas issued prior warning to residents of the city to leave.

Israel’s high-intensity air strikes in the densely populated enclave flattened buildings and caused thousands of residents to flee. According to reports, hospitals are overwhelmed as waves of injured Palestinians are brought in for treatment. The IDF said it has killed two top leaders of Hamas — Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar — in an air strike in southern Gaza Strip. However, Hamas is yet to confirm this claim.

Meanwhile, in a blow to hopes of an early release of hostages, Hamas said it won’t negotiate until the “end of the battle”. According to initial estimates, the invading militants had taken around 150 people from Israel hostage.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the ground situation in Israel following the brutal attack by Hamas. Modi expressed his deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded in the terrorist attacks and assured Netanyahu of India’s unwavering support to Israel in these difficult times. “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation,” Modi posted on X, while asserting that India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. According to Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the toll from the terror attack on Israel crossed 1,000 as of Tuesday. Plus, around 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters were retrieved from Israel around the Gaza Strip, officials said. The toll in Gaza due to Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes is put at 830, taking the total war death count to over 3,000. “We are going to go on the offensive and attack the Hamas terrorist group and any other group that is in Gaza,” said Brig Gen Dan Goldfus while briefing reporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The fighting intensified on the fourth day with both Israel and Hamas stepping up their attacks. While Israel continued to bomb select targets in Gaza, the militant outfit fired rockets on the Israeli city of Ashkelon. Notably, Hamas issued prior warning to residents of the city to leave.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Israel’s high-intensity air strikes in the densely populated enclave flattened buildings and caused thousands of residents to flee. According to reports, hospitals are overwhelmed as waves of injured Palestinians are brought in for treatment. The IDF said it has killed two top leaders of Hamas — Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar — in an air strike in southern Gaza Strip. However, Hamas is yet to confirm this claim. Meanwhile, in a blow to hopes of an early release of hostages, Hamas said it won’t negotiate until the “end of the battle”. According to initial estimates, the invading militants had taken around 150 people from Israel hostage. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp