NewsClick founder Purkayastha, HR head Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Tuesday sent NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty to 10-day judicial custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case slapped by Delhi Police allegedly connected to a case of funding to the latter's news portal for "spreading" pro-China propaganda.

As the Police pressed for the accused persons' judicial custody for 10 days before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur, Purkayastha's counsel Arshdeep Khurana vehemently opposed the Delhi Police's charges, asking how his client as a journalist doing a critical or impartial act of journalism about the government can become any of the unlawful activities.

The counsel argued that all the journalistic works of his client are in the public domain. He submitted that there is no allegation that they "used bombs, dynamite or any other explosive substance," as there is a requirement of a 'terrorist act' under 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA act.



Khurana also argued that not a penny has come from China as fund as the police claimed while terming the FIR as "absurd."



''There is no such allegation that there is a map of India, published by NewsClick, that shows India without Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh,'' he said.



On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava opposed the argument saying the accused persons were not merely criticising the government but propagating the propaganda of a country that is inimical to us.



APP also argued that the case was at a stage when evidence was still being collected, and the prosecution sought judicial custody for the accused in all ''fairness''. Chakraborty's counsel submitted that his client is only an HR head and not involved in the publication of any news on the website.

Notably, the Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the pleas moved by Purkayastha and Chakraborty challenging their arrest, remand, and the FIR registered under UAPA.



Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Purkayastha had informed the high court that Delhi police has till now not provided him with the grounds for arrest.



The arrest of NewsClick founder Purkayastha and HR chief Chakraborty on October 3 comes after the Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with the online news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.



According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

