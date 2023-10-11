NIA conducts raids in six states against banned PFI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations in six states in connection with a case related to creating a disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar last year, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case registered by Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna in July 2022 against Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres for hatching a criminal conspiracy to create disturbance during the prime minister's visit, they said.

The federal probe agency carried out searches in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

An NIA team conducted searches at the home of Abdul Wahid Shaikh in the Vikhroli area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. Shaikh was an accused in the 2006 railway blasts case but a trial court acquitted him of all the charges.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NIA raids underway at the residence of acquitted accused of 7/11 train blasts Wahid Sheikh, in Vikhroli area of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DtFS1cEq3q — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

Raids were also conducted in Tonk, Kota and Gangapur in Rajasthan and Hauz Kaji, Ballimaran, in the national capital.

#WATCH | Visuals from Rajasthan's Tonk district as National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids across six states in Popular Front of India-related cases. pic.twitter.com/0ufDHYZ29m — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023

In September 2022, the government imposed a ban on the PFI for its alleged terror activities.

