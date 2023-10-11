Home Nation

Soldier dies of bullet injury near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Sepoy Amritpal Singh was deployed to a forward post in the Mankote Sector.

MENDHAR/JAMMU: An Army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said on Wednesday.

His colleagues found him in a pool of blood after hearing a gunshot around 5 am, the official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh died of a bullet from his own service rifle, he said.

The official added it is a matter of investigation if the soldier died due to an accidental discharge from his weapon or committed suicide.

The police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the facts, he said.

