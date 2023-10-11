Toll plaza staff told to wear body cams to record conduct of unruly road users

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising incidents of violence at toll plazas on highways, some even leading to loss of lives, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for employees working at the plazas.

According to an official statement, the toll booth staff will be trained on the proper way of conduct and video-recording of unruly behaviour, besides restrictive use of provocative or abusive language. The 10-point SOP asks for the lane supervisor to wear a body camera to record any violation while the staff makes a video of an altercation or any violent action by the passersby. The recordings should be shared with the police along with the CCTV feeds.

Frequent incidents of altercation are being reported at toll plazas. On occasions, arguments over FASTag (electronic toll collection system) and non-payment of tax turn ugly and result in physical violence. The National Highways Authority of India, which manages the highways, is of the opinion that such incidents tarnish the image of the authority and also present the toll collection system in poor light.

“The toll collecting agency must give behavioural training to their entire staff to be courteous with the road users. Specialised psychological training like anger management should also be imparted to deal with provocative rowdy road users,” reads the SOP.

“If the road user is unwilling to pay the toll, the supervisor should politely insist on paying the toll. If the matter persists, local police may be called and an FIR should be lodged. The entire incident should be recorded by mobile video camera by other staff. In no case, toll plaza staff should use provocative language or resort to violence,” it said, adding that as far as possible, female staff should be deployed only for the day shift.

Shoot, report

