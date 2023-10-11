Home Nation

UGC to direct varsities to provide info on campus amenities, anti-ragging helpline on website

Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said the UGC would be sharing a checklist with all the varsities about the information that needs to be displayed on their official websites.

Published: 11th October 2023 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With many varsities not providing even basic minimum information about the institution on their websites, the UGC will direct them to not only give updates about the admission process and fee structure but also student support services, internal complaint committee and anti-ragging helpline.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said they have found that the websites of several universities lack not only basic minimum information related to their university but also, at times, the websites are not functional and updated.

This causes a lot of inconveniences and uncertainty to the stakeholders, he said.

“At this defining moment when we are celebrating the third year of National Education Policy 2020, it would be prudent to request the universities to provide basic minimum information and updated content on their websites,” he said.

Kumar said the UGC would be sharing a checklist with all the varsities about the information that needs to be displayed on their official websites.

These minimum mandatory disclosures would also include the varsity institutional development plan, annual reports, accreditation, details of officials with photographs, academic programmes, departments and fee refund policy.

The varsities must also upload information about its research and development cell, publications, patents, foreign and industry collaborations and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

They must also display details on student support services like hostel facilities, fellowships/scholarships, Academic Bank of Credits, Digi Locker NAD Portal and National Scholarship Portal.

The HEIs will also need to upload on their websites information on e-Samadhaan, which monitors and resolves all grievances of students and staff members in varsities, student grievance redressal committee, details of Ombudsperson, internal quality assurance cell, internal complaint committee and anti-ragging cell with helpline number and equal opportunity cell and socio-economically disadvantaged group cell (SEDG).

The websites will also need to upload information on alumni associations, alumni coordination cells, RTI details, circulars, notices, announcements, newsletters, news, pictures and even recent events and achievements.

The websites would need to announce job openings and reservation rosters and display links to the Ministry of Education and UGC.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC Jagadesh Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp