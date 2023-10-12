Abhishek’s wife questioned by ED on job scam

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools.

Rujira was interrogated in connection with money laundering related to coal pilferage earlier. The ruling party of West Bengal described the central agency’s move as a political harassment which was designed by the BJP to meet its political vendetta.

Rujira arrived at the ED’s office around 10.45 am and sleuths of the investigating agency started interrogating her around 11.45 am. After a marathon interrogation, she left the investigating agency’s Salt Lake office around 4.20 pm.

The ED is investigating the possible involvement of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company which has Abhishek as its CEO and Rujira as a former director, in the state’s primary school teacher’s recruitment scam. Sources in the central agency said Rujira was asked to explain her role as one of the directors in the company.

