Battling stress: 27k distress calls in 10 months in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In Jammu and Kashmir, where people are now battling stress-related issues, a tele-mental health institute in Srinagar has received about 27,000 distress calls from across the Union Territory in the last 10 months. According to Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS), a total of 26,477 distressed calls were received by the councellors since its launch on November 4, 2022.

Of the total calls received; 2,854 calls were related to anxiety; 2,790 over depression; 2,428 related to palpitations; 1,931 over reduced interest; 1,869 over stress; 1,601 related to sleep disturbances and 799 over suicidal ideation or attempt. A health official said the counsellors, clinical psychologists, and psychiatrists are attending to every call and offering counseling sessions to the individuals as per their needs and requirements. “About 799 callers, who had suicidal tendencies were timely and effectively counselled, demonstrating the critical need for institutions like Tele-MANAS”.

A counsellor said the focus of the Tele-MANAS services is to reach distant households to provide mental health services at their doorsteps as it also aims to bridge the gap between mental health needs and the availability of resources. The counsellors at the Tele-MANAS helpline offer to counsel people grappling with stress, anxiety and drug addiction.

The helpline is a three-tier system having mental health counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists available for patients’ calls. The call centre in Srinagar has 20 counsellors, mostly women, who are the first responders to distress calls. A study in 2016 revealed that 11.3 per cent of the adult population in Kashmir suffers from mental illness while another study in 2015 by Medecins Sans Frontieres and IMHANS indicated that nearly one in five individuals in the Valley exhibits symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Toll-Free number for the helpline is 14416/1-800-891-4416.

