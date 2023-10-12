Chouhan hits campaign trail from Congress citadel

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After a day in Uttarakhand’s Hindu pilgrimage towns Haridwar and Rishikesh, ruling BJP’s longest serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched party’s Madhya Pradesh assembly polls campaign from Muslim-dominated Bhopal-North constituency on Wednesday evening.

Returning to Bhopal from Uttarakhand in the evening, Chouhan went straight to the minority community dominated Teela Jamalpura locality and embarked on a road-show with former Bhopal mayor and BJP candidate from Bhopal-North seat Alok Sharma. The Bhopal-North seat, importantly, has been won just once (1993) by the BJP. It has been won in a row since 1998, ex-minister and six-times veteran Congress MLA Arif Aqueel.

While Alok Sharma was named the BJP candidate from the seat on August 17, the Congress is yet to find the successor to the six-times sitting MLA Arif Aqueel, whose sons and brother are reportedly in race to get the Congress ticket.

Before addressing the public meeting, Chouhan met with a little boy Misbah. He gave Chouhan a letter, seeking help for his father, who is unable to walk on own owing to severe illness for the last four months. “Mama never disappoints bhanjas (nephews) like Misbah, don’t worry son, your father will get the best treatment.”

Raising the issue of a post titled ‘Mama ka Shraddh,’ which was made on Tuesday on the social media platform ‘X,’ by a Congress sympathizer handle, the CM said “The Congress is so afraid of me that all its leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Kamal Nath, are abusing me. Now they want to perform my Shraddh. But let me make this clear, even when I die, I’ll rise from the ashes as Phoenix to serve the people of my state. I pray for the long life and prosperity of those praying for my Shraddh, as they’ll be happy and prosperous only under Mama’s (my) rule.”

The concerned social media post, titled ‘Mama ka Shraddh’ pertained to BJP’s fourth list of candidates released during the inauspicious period of Shraddh Paksh (fortnight dedicated to dead ancestors in Hindu religion).

BJP won seat in ’98

The Bhopal-North seat has been won just once (1993) by the BJP. It has been won in a row since 1998, ex-minister Congress MLA Arif Aqueel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: After a day in Uttarakhand’s Hindu pilgrimage towns Haridwar and Rishikesh, ruling BJP’s longest serving CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched party’s Madhya Pradesh assembly polls campaign from Muslim-dominated Bhopal-North constituency on Wednesday evening. Returning to Bhopal from Uttarakhand in the evening, Chouhan went straight to the minority community dominated Teela Jamalpura locality and embarked on a road-show with former Bhopal mayor and BJP candidate from Bhopal-North seat Alok Sharma. The Bhopal-North seat, importantly, has been won just once (1993) by the BJP. It has been won in a row since 1998, ex-minister and six-times veteran Congress MLA Arif Aqueel. While Alok Sharma was named the BJP candidate from the seat on August 17, the Congress is yet to find the successor to the six-times sitting MLA Arif Aqueel, whose sons and brother are reportedly in race to get the Congress ticket.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Before addressing the public meeting, Chouhan met with a little boy Misbah. He gave Chouhan a letter, seeking help for his father, who is unable to walk on own owing to severe illness for the last four months. “Mama never disappoints bhanjas (nephews) like Misbah, don’t worry son, your father will get the best treatment.” Raising the issue of a post titled ‘Mama ka Shraddh,’ which was made on Tuesday on the social media platform ‘X,’ by a Congress sympathizer handle, the CM said “The Congress is so afraid of me that all its leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Kamal Nath, are abusing me. Now they want to perform my Shraddh. But let me make this clear, even when I die, I’ll rise from the ashes as Phoenix to serve the people of my state. I pray for the long life and prosperity of those praying for my Shraddh, as they’ll be happy and prosperous only under Mama’s (my) rule.” The concerned social media post, titled ‘Mama ka Shraddh’ pertained to BJP’s fourth list of candidates released during the inauspicious period of Shraddh Paksh (fortnight dedicated to dead ancestors in Hindu religion). BJP won seat in ’98 The Bhopal-North seat has been won just once (1993) by the BJP. It has been won in a row since 1998, ex-minister Congress MLA Arif Aqueel. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp