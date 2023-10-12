Home Nation

Collegium recommends 18 for elevation as judges 

Five judicial officers were named for appointment as judges of Kerala High Court — M B Snehalatha, Johnson John, G Girish, C Pratheepkumar and P Krishna Kumar.

Image of the Supreme Court, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court collegium, in its latest resolution, has recommended the names of 13 judicial officers for appointment as judges of various high courts, including the transfer of Justice MV Muralidharan from the Manipur High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

In another decision, it recommended four advocates — Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam and Nyapathy Vijay — as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Five judicial officers were named for appointment as judges of Kerala High Court — M B Snehalatha, Johnson John, G Girish, C Pratheepkumar and P Krishna Kumar. Three others — Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak, and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote — were recommended as judges of the Bombay High Court. Shalinder Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja were named for the Delhi High Court.

Good record
The collegium said Shalinder Kaur had recently retired from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, but since she has a proven track record and possesses merit and integrity, it considered her appointment as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

