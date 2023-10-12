Depsang resolution awaits as corps commanders hold talks

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and China exchanged views in a frank manner for mutually acceptable resolution of remaining issues, according to the ministry of external affairs (MEA). The 20th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9-10.

“The two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps Commanders’ Meeting held on 13-14 August 2023,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian Army since the 18th round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) talks has been reinforcing its clear view on the restoration of the Indian Army’s patrolling rights up until the traditional patrolling points (PPs).

The talks were conducted at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23 this year. It was exclusively reported by this newspaper that the Army has put its foot down on the issue of patrolling rights and has insisted with the Chinese side that it be allowed to patrol till the traditional patrolling points in the remaining standoff locations.

The standoff between the ground forces of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains over two friction points at Depsang and Demchok. The technical term for Corps Commanders ralks is Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL). Talks at the SHMCL levels took place for the first time on June 6, 2020. Else, matters were resolved at the Higher Commander Level (Major General) meetings.

The standoff at Depsang is of much significance because the Chinese troops have blocked access to PPs 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. The area out of access, as per sources, is about 952 sq km. As reported earlier by this newspaper, the five PPs, which are located east of the strategic Sub-Sector North road, are close to the LAC, but not located right at the LAC. However, they are located inside the line that marks Indian territory.

Sub-sector North, of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most important. The terrain is such that large-scale armour operations are possible. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the DSDBO road. By sitting at the Y Junction, China can obstruct India’s movement. Depsang is also a link towards Siachen and the DBO airfield. The Y Junction is about 20kms from the strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi. The PPs are patrolling points identified on the LAC where patrolling is done to assert the physical claim about the LAC.

