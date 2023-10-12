Erroneous index, methodological issues: Govt on India’s 111th rank in Global Hunger Index  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected the Global Hunger Index 2023 in which it was ranked 111th, calling it a flawed measure of 'hunger' that does not reflect India's true position.

In a statement, the Women and Child Development Ministry said, that the Index “suffers from serious methodological issues and shows a malafide intent."

It added that it is an “erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues.”

The Global Hunger Report 2023 was released on Thursday by Ireland non-profit Concern Worldwide and Germany's Welt Hunger Hilfe ranked India at 111 among 125 countries, with countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh scoring well above New Delhi.

The annual peer-reviewed report gave India a GHI score of 28.7 – the country's lowest performance in approximately eight years. The report said India reported the world's highest child-wasting rate.

“Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population," the ministry said.

"The fourth and most important indicator 'Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population' is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000," the statement said.

"Since April 2023, the measurement data of children under 5 years uploaded on Poshan Tracker has consistently increased - from 6.34 crore in April 2023 to 7.24 crore in September 2023,” it added.

“The percentage of child wasting, as seen on the Poshan Tracker, has been consistently below 7.2 per cent, month-on-month, as compared to the value of 18.7 per cent used for child wasting in the Global Hunger Index 2023," the ministry said.

Also, there is hardly any evidence that the fourth indicator, namely, child mortality is an outcome of hunger, the statement said.

India has prioritised several key activities to address the challenge of malnutrition under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (Mission Poshan 2.0).

The Ministry of Women and Child Development developed and deployed the 'Poshan Tracker' application as an important governance tool, it said.

The ministry said several key international organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and the World Bank have acknowledged the 'Poshan Tracker' as a game-changer in the area of nutrition.

The World Bank and UNICEF have collaborated closely with the ministry to support the operationalisation of the 'Poshan Tracker.

Two other indicators - stunting and wasting - are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like sanitation, genetics, environment and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger which is taken as the causative or outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected the Global Hunger Index 2023 in which it was ranked 111th, calling it a flawed measure of 'hunger' that does not reflect India's true position. In a statement, the Women and Child Development Ministry said, that the Index “suffers from serious methodological issues and shows a malafide intent." It added that it is an “erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Global Hunger Report 2023 was released on Thursday by Ireland non-profit Concern Worldwide and Germany's Welt Hunger Hilfe ranked India at 111 among 125 countries, with countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh scoring well above New Delhi. The annual peer-reviewed report gave India a GHI score of 28.7 – the country's lowest performance in approximately eight years. The report said India reported the world's highest child-wasting rate. “Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population," the ministry said. "The fourth and most important indicator 'Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population' is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000," the statement said. "Since April 2023, the measurement data of children under 5 years uploaded on Poshan Tracker has consistently increased - from 6.34 crore in April 2023 to 7.24 crore in September 2023,” it added. “The percentage of child wasting, as seen on the Poshan Tracker, has been consistently below 7.2 per cent, month-on-month, as compared to the value of 18.7 per cent used for child wasting in the Global Hunger Index 2023," the ministry said. Also, there is hardly any evidence that the fourth indicator, namely, child mortality is an outcome of hunger, the statement said. India has prioritised several key activities to address the challenge of malnutrition under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (Mission Poshan 2.0). The Ministry of Women and Child Development developed and deployed the 'Poshan Tracker' application as an important governance tool, it said. The ministry said several key international organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and the World Bank have acknowledged the 'Poshan Tracker' as a game-changer in the area of nutrition. The World Bank and UNICEF have collaborated closely with the ministry to support the operationalisation of the 'Poshan Tracker. Two other indicators - stunting and wasting - are outcomes of complex interactions of various other factors like sanitation, genetics, environment and utilisation of food intake apart from hunger which is taken as the causative or outcome factor for stunting and wasting in the GHI. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp