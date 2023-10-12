Eve-teasers throw UP girl before moving train; loses legs, hand

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A girl lost both her legs and a hand when she was allegedly thrown in front of a moving train by stalkers over resisting their eve-teasing attempt at CB Ganj area of Bareilly on Tuesday evening.

Besides losing limbs, the victim, an intermediate student, sustained grievous injuries, including multiple fractures. She was admitted to a private hospital and is said to be critical.

Newly appointed Inspector of CB Ganj Police Station, Radheshyam, said Vijay Maurya and and his father Krishna Pal have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused had been stalking the girl when she used to go to her coaching classes while his friend used to indulge in eve-teasing. The victim reported the matter to her parents who complained to the family of the accused but to no avail.

When on Tuesday evening, the girl did not return home from coaching, her family members started searching and found her in a pool of blood near the Kharaua railway crossing. She had lost both legs.

The witnesses, according to sources, told her family members that the accused boy and his friend were again harassing her on Tuesday evening at 4.30 PM and when she resisted their attempts and tried to escape, they caught hold of her and threw her in front of the moving train with the intention to kill her.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital of Izzatnagar locality.

According to locals, the accused belongs to her village and has been stalking her for nearly two months.

Her family members have claimed that they had even complained about the eve-teasing at CB Ganj police but the police did not pay any heed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has orderd suspension of four cops including CB Ganj Police Station Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Kamboj, sub-inspector Nitesh Kumar Sharma, and beat constable Akashdeep.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against them by Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrabhan.

SP City Rahul Bhati has been directed to probe the case, according to a senior official.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

Considering the seriousness of her condition, the victim is being shifted to a higher medical facility.

The government will bear the entire cost of her treatment.

