I&B min’s animation films feature Indian history from 1500 BC to 1947

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has created a two-part animated film

series aimed at educating children about India’s struggle for independence. Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched the series in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hosted by iconic animated characters Kris, Trish and Baltic boy, the series covers the period from 1500 to India’s independence in 1947. It comprises 52 episodes, each lasting 11 minutes, and is available in multiple languages.

Thakur emphasised that the series seeks to shed light on lesser-known but significant contributors to the freedom struggle who were overlooked by the educational system. It also aims to inspire younger generations with the stories of those who shaped modern India. The series will be broadcast on Doordarshan, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

A key focus of the series is the role of women and tribal freedom fighters in the fight against foreign colonisers. The Ministry highlighted figures including Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh, Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, noted that the series is aimed at all Indians, especially children. The initiative aims to raise awareness about India’s glorious freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by countless heroes. The series consists of 26 episodes in Season 1, with an 11-minute animated narrative in each.

The series is produced in 12 Indian languages and dubbed in seven international languages, ensuring it transcends language barriers and reaches a global audience. The animated series represents a valuable tool in teaching India’s rich history and the remarkable individuals who contributed to the nation’s independence.

Animated hosts

Hosted by iconic animated characters Kris, Trish and Baltic boy, the series covers the period from 1500 to India’s independence in 1947. It comprises 52 episodes, each lasting 11 minutes, and is available in multiple languages.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has created a two-part animated film series aimed at educating children about India’s struggle for independence. Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched the series in New Delhi on Wednesday. Hosted by iconic animated characters Kris, Trish and Baltic boy, the series covers the period from 1500 to India’s independence in 1947. It comprises 52 episodes, each lasting 11 minutes, and is available in multiple languages. Thakur emphasised that the series seeks to shed light on lesser-known but significant contributors to the freedom struggle who were overlooked by the educational system. It also aims to inspire younger generations with the stories of those who shaped modern India. The series will be broadcast on Doordarshan, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A key focus of the series is the role of women and tribal freedom fighters in the fight against foreign colonisers. The Ministry highlighted figures including Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh, Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more. The Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, noted that the series is aimed at all Indians, especially children. The initiative aims to raise awareness about India’s glorious freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by countless heroes. The series consists of 26 episodes in Season 1, with an 11-minute animated narrative in each. The series is produced in 12 Indian languages and dubbed in seven international languages, ensuring it transcends language barriers and reaches a global audience. The animated series represents a valuable tool in teaching India’s rich history and the remarkable individuals who contributed to the nation’s independence. Animated hosts Hosted by iconic animated characters Kris, Trish and Baltic boy, the series covers the period from 1500 to India’s independence in 1947. It comprises 52 episodes, each lasting 11 minutes, and is available in multiple languages. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp