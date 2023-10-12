Home Nation

Jaishankar upholds India’s commitment for well-being of Indian Ocean nations

The three nations, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, form a troika expected to bolster the organisation’s traditional cooperation.

Published: 12th October 2023 07:28 AM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the opening session of the 23rd IORA Council of Ministers in Colombo on Wednesday | pti

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is a critical economic and strategic corridor, emphasised the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during the 23rd meeting of the IORA in Colombo. He acknowledged the vital role played by the Indian Ocean Region in the development and prosperity of nations within and beyond it.

India now holds the position of Vice-Chair of IORA, with Sri Lanka taking over as the chair from Bangladesh. The three nations, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, form a troika expected to bolster the organisation’s traditional cooperation.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s commitment to the well-being and progress of Indian Ocean nations, emphasising their role as the first responder and net security provider. This is rooted in India’s Neighbourhood First policy, the SAGAR outlook, and their extended neighbourhood approach.

The meeting also revolved around a broader vision for the Indo-Pacific, emphasising a rules-based international order, the rule of law, sustainable and transparent infrastructure investment, freedom of navigation and over-flight, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. India initiated IORA’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific, adopted in the 22nd Council of Ministers’ meeting, with plans to implement it in the future.

