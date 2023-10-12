Manipur govt bans circulation of videos depicting violence, damage to properties in state

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has banned the circulation of videos and photos depicting violent activities, such dissemination will be dealt with severely and booked as per law.

This comes just days after a video, purportedly showing a man being burnt, had surfaced on social media, triggering fresh outrage and condemnation. The police had said the video was related to the May 4 strip-parade case which the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing.

In an order issued on Wednesday night, the state’s home department said “…the state government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and pictures/images depicting violent activities like causing/inflicting harm/injury to body and/or damage, to public/private property etc., through various social media platforms…and sending bulk SMS likely to facilitate and/or to mobilize mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state.”

The order said that after a thorough examination of the matter, the government decided to restrain the act of spreading such videos and images as a positive step towards bringing normalcy to the state.

“…nobody shall be allowed to circulate/spread such videos/images/pictures through various social media platforms...In case, anybody is in possession of such videos/images/pictures, he/she may approach the nearest Superintendent of Police irrespective of jurisdiction and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action. At any cost, they shall not resort to circulate/spread such videos/images/pictures through any social media,” the order further said.

The government warned that anyone found violating the order would be booked and prosecuted under relevant provisions of the law of the land. Further, it warned that anyone misusing technology to incite violence or hatred would also be dealt with appropriately under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act & Rules and IPC.

The government advised people to be wary of such persons and activities and report to the SPs of their districts if they have any such information.

Mobile internet services were again suspended in the state till October 16.

In September mass protests broke out in Imphal Valley after images of the bodies of two missing youths surfaced on social media and more than 100 students, mostly girls were injured in the crackdown by the security forces and police on the protestors.

The protest prompted the Centre to send a team of CBI officials and four accused were subsequently arrested by the CBI team.

They were taken to Guwahati for further investigation and legal procedures.

The northeastern state witnessed ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki tribes since May 3 this year. The violence had erupted after demands by the Meiteis for tribe status.

(With inputs from PTI)

