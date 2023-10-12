Not allowed to garland JP statue: Akhilesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Warning of a ‘complete revolution’ if the BJP-led state government did not change its attitude, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged attempt by the state authorities to prevent him from garlanding the statue of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Condemning the state authorities for locking gates of Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) to allegedly prevent him from garlanding the bust of the leader on his birth anniversary, Akhilesh said: “Will we have to call for a complete revolution like Jayaprakash Narain ji even for garlanding his bust? If that is acceptable to the BJP then so be it.”

While taking to social media platform ‘X’, Akhilesh questioned the attitude of the authorities. “On the birth anniversary of the great socialist thinker and strong advocate for social justice, Loknayak Jaiprakash Narain ji, is the path of JPNIC being blocked by putting up these tin sheets to stop the SP from garlanding his bust?” the SP chief posted.

Significantly, Lucknow Development Authority has sealed JPNIC in the wake of an ongoing probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the construction process. JPNIC was constructed on the lines of Indian International Centre in Delhi during the SP regime. Akhilesh Yadav also posted a short video of the gates of JPNIC, showing tin barricades at the gate to allegedly prevent him from paying tributes to the great socialist leader on his birth anniversary.

