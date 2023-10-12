Protests erupt as BJP list leaves out Raje loyalists

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: After the release of the first list of BJP candidates for the assembly election in Rajasthan, major protests and opposition have emerged from within the party. Several prominent party members, who were denied tickets, have expressed their discontent.

Narpat Singh Rajvi, son-in-law of former CM and former vice-president of India Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, is among those at the forefront of this dissent. Rajvi voiced his criticism after the party awarded a ticket to Diya Kumari, an MP from Vidyadhar Nagar and a member of the former royal family of Jaipur.

He remarked, “I don’t understand why the party is showing favouritism to a family that surrendered to the Mughals and opposed Maharana Pratap.” Emphasising on the contributions of Shekhawat to BJP, he expressed concerns that disregarding his family could harm the party’s image. After a meeting with Arun Singh, state in-charge of BJP in Rajasthan, Rajvi though released a press note retracting his earlier statement. His retraction was, however, short-lived as a video of the interview containing his initial remarks went viral on social media.

Similar protests and discontent have emerged from other quarters of the party. For instance, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was given the Jhotwara (Jaipur) ticket, ignoring Rajpal Singh Shekhawat. Supporters of Shekhawat, who was a minister in the Vasundhara government, gathered at Vasundhara Raje’s residence.

Shekhwat expressed his shock at the party’s decision, considering his extensive involvement in the area’s development. Rumors have circulated that numerous councilors are contemplating resigning in support of Rajpal. MP Devji Patel’s nomination from Sanchore also triggered protests, with workers staging a dharna in support of Danaram Choudhary, who was the BJP candidate in the last polls. Activists argue that Patel’s candidacy is a wrong decision. Rohitashv Sharma, a staunch supporter of Raje and a former transport minister, sought a ticket from Bansur. However, the party opted for Devi Singh Shekhawat instead.

Voting on Nov 25

The ECI has rescheduled voting in Rajasthan to November 25 from November 23. The decision was taken after parties, social organisations sought change in polling date in view of a large number of weddings.

