Ranchi Diary: Order issued to tackle human trafficking

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Order issued to tackle human trafficking

In order to tackle rampant human trafficking in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked all departments to work in coordination to tackle the menace. Officials have been directed to prepare a plan to set up a building in every district in which personnel of the ST-SC department, anti-human trafficking cell and anti-cybercrime cell along with women police officers can work together round the clock. It will ensure that action is taken against syndicates involved in human trafficking. Police has also been directed to monitor the pending human trafficking cases and take necessary actions immediately.

3D selfie points at railway stations

3D selfie points will be set up at six stations under South Eastern Railway’s Chakradharpur division including Tatanagar, Jharsuguda, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Rajgangpur and Chaibasa. The specially designed 3D selfie points featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will narrate the story of “Ye Naya Bharat Hai” (This is the new India), showcasing the significant progress made by the country under PM Modi’s leadership. The selfie booths will be placed in the lobbies and platforms. Visitors can take selfies and photos with cutout images of PM Modi.

New scheme to help cattle herders

In order to provide relief to the livestock farmers at both rural and urban areas for veterinary related problems, A-Help scheme has been launched by the state government in Jharkhand. The scheme, according to officials, will bring a change in the lifestyle of the rural areas of the state and will also change the thinking of the cattle herders. Under the A-Help scheme, a target has been set to train SHG women as ‘Pashu Sakhis’ as there is a need to change the traditional thinking regarding animal husbandry so that changes can be made by incorporating the scientific method and giving it the form of entrepreneurship.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Order issued to tackle human trafficking In order to tackle rampant human trafficking in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked all departments to work in coordination to tackle the menace. Officials have been directed to prepare a plan to set up a building in every district in which personnel of the ST-SC department, anti-human trafficking cell and anti-cybercrime cell along with women police officers can work together round the clock. It will ensure that action is taken against syndicates involved in human trafficking. Police has also been directed to monitor the pending human trafficking cases and take necessary actions immediately. 3D selfie points at railway stations 3D selfie points will be set up at six stations under South Eastern Railway’s Chakradharpur division including Tatanagar, Jharsuguda, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Rajgangpur and Chaibasa. The specially designed 3D selfie points featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will narrate the story of “Ye Naya Bharat Hai” (This is the new India), showcasing the significant progress made by the country under PM Modi’s leadership. The selfie booths will be placed in the lobbies and platforms. Visitors can take selfies and photos with cutout images of PM Modi. New scheme to help cattle herders In order to provide relief to the livestock farmers at both rural and urban areas for veterinary related problems, A-Help scheme has been launched by the state government in Jharkhand. The scheme, according to officials, will bring a change in the lifestyle of the rural areas of the state and will also change the thinking of the cattle herders. Under the A-Help scheme, a target has been set to train SHG women as ‘Pashu Sakhis’ as there is a need to change the traditional thinking regarding animal husbandry so that changes can be made by incorporating the scientific method and giving it the form of entrepreneurship. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp