SC divided on allowing woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a ‘split verdict’ over a decision to terminate the 26-week pregnancy of a married woman and the Centre’s plea to recall the abortion of the “unborn”.

Following the differences of opinion, Justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna referred the case further to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for constitution of a three-judge bench.

The top court had on Monday permitted a 27-year-old married woman— a mother of two — to terminate her pregnancy in the third trimester at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, argued that the permission contradicted the medical report of the woman, the court later directed AIIMS doctors to defer it.

As the woman is “neither physically, mentally or financially prepared to continue” with the unwanted pregnancy, Justice Nagarathna said that her choice should be respected Differing to Justice Nagarathna’s opinion, Justice Kohli opposed the termination of pregnancy, and asked which court will say “stop the heartbeat of a foetus.”

Also in top court

IIT-M to aid in SC’s digital transformation

The SC and IIT-Madras have signed an agreement to facilitate digital transformation of Indian judiciary. They will collaborate on using Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies for “transcription tools, summarisation of page transcript and streaming for court trials, among others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a ‘split verdict’ over a decision to terminate the 26-week pregnancy of a married woman and the Centre’s plea to recall the abortion of the “unborn”. Following the differences of opinion, Justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna referred the case further to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for constitution of a three-judge bench. The top court had on Monday permitted a 27-year-old married woman— a mother of two — to terminate her pregnancy in the third trimester at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, argued that the permission contradicted the medical report of the woman, the court later directed AIIMS doctors to defer it. As the woman is “neither physically, mentally or financially prepared to continue” with the unwanted pregnancy, Justice Nagarathna said that her choice should be respected Differing to Justice Nagarathna’s opinion, Justice Kohli opposed the termination of pregnancy, and asked which court will say “stop the heartbeat of a foetus.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also in top court IIT-M to aid in SC’s digital transformation The SC and IIT-Madras have signed an agreement to facilitate digital transformation of Indian judiciary. They will collaborate on using Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies for “transcription tools, summarisation of page transcript and streaming for court trials, among others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp