Home Nation

Two booked for making 'objectionable remarks' against Yogi Adityanath on social media

"We received a complaint that one Vivek Yadav has made objectionable comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group a few days ago," a cop said.

Published: 12th October 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Two men have been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagra Police station, Atul Kumar Mishra said, "We received a complaint that one Vivek Yadav has made objectionable comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group a few days ago."

"The complaint was lodged by Balmiki Yadav of the same village. Based on the complaint we have booked Vivek Yadav and the admin of the WhatsApp group under section 505 (2) (Publishing content with intent to cause fear or alarm in public) of the IPC on Wednesday," he said.

The investigation in the case is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp