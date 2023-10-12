Want both Palestinians & Israelis to live in peace and dignity, says Tharoor

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Congress under attack from the BJP for its support to the people of Palestine, MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas was incomplete without acknowledging the misery of Palestinians.

Condemning Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday extended India’s solidarity with Israel. “While we understand the PM standing up for Israel showing solidarity at this time of great grief and the horror that has been visited upon them, we feel that his statement was incomplete…

It’s a difficult situation for the Palestinians, especially since settlement building, and construction of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied territories have been continuing unabated all these years,” Tharoor said, adding that the Congress is adhering to the position taken by India traditionally over the years.

“We want both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and dignity behind secure borders and conditions where neither has to fear for their lives at any time... We want to see this matter halt and peace be restored,” Tharoor said, adding that the entire situation was provoked by the surprise attack by Hamas during the national holiday in Israel.

“It was a terror operation. It really was impossible to accept any justification for what Hamas did. I certainly join in the condemnation of the act,” he said. The CWC resolution on Monday extending support to Palestine has been severely criticised by the BJP. Tharoor said it wasn’t a comprehensive view and the party will come out with an evolved one.

