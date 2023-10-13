‘Canada missions must downsize’

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India remains firm in its stance that Canada must maintain diplomatic parity, and it’s insisting on downsizing the number of Canadian diplomats in India. “We are committed to ensuring parity in our diplomatic service as we have stated. We are in ongoing discussions with the Canadian authorities,” said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a press conference on Thursday.

This indicates that no Canadian diplomat has left India yet. There were speculations that 41 Canadian diplomats were being relocated to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, but that turned out to be untrue. Canada is currently engaged in talks with India, aiming to find a solution that allows its diplomats to continue their presence in India. Canada has described its diplomatic engagement with India as “private.” Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, made a statement in Ottawa, saying, “Diplomacy is always more effective when conversations are kept private.”

“In terms of upholding international conventions, we urge Canada to take their international obligations regarding the security of our diplomats and their premises more seriously,” stated the MEA. India has not provided a specific timeline for when the Canadian diplomats should leave, so the MEA refrained from making any comments on this matter.

Moreover, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, had a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, in New York during the UNGA meeting. “The EAM regularly meets individuals at various forums, so we cannot provide details on recent meetings,” added Bagchi. This confirms reports that the two ministers did meet in New York.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been consistently raising the issue of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in conversations with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister and the President of Jordan. “We are unsure how these discussions with other leaders help address the core issue. The core issue revolves around the support Canada provides to terrorists and criminals,” Bagchi said.

Canada skips P20 Speakers meet in Delhi

Raymonde Gagne, the Speaker of the Canadian Senate, has chosen not to attend the Presiding Officers’ Summit involving the Parliaments of G20 nations. Initially, Gagne had confirmed her attendance at the Parliament-20 (P20) meeting, which was presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, parliamentary sources have attributed her absence to unpredictable scheduling changes.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had expressed his intention to address “several issues” during his informal discussions with the Canadian Senate Speaker. When questioned about her absence from the P20 Summit, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, “We invite all members for G20 events, in this case, P20. Participation is their decision.”

