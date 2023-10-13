Chhattisgarh HC expresses displeasure over 'very casual' attitude of authorities in curbing noise pollution

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh high court castigated the state government authorities for their “very casual” approach to curb the noise pollution despite remaining well-informed about the specified rules and regulations on prevention and control.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Judge N K Chandravanshi observed that despite the various orders passed by the court to restrain the noise pollution in the districts across the state, the concerned authorities have not followed or implemented them in letter and spirit.

“During the festive season, it is being noticed that inspite of the set down rules and regulations on restricting the menace of the noise pollution not much has been done by the state machinery. The court has to take a suo motu cognisance on the basis of the published news on sound amplifiers blatantly used during religious festive occasions”, the court stated.

The court had on 29 September asked the chief secretary to file an affidavit on what measures the state has taken to curb the noise pollution.

Chief secretary called a meeting of officials on 4 October, attended by the DGP along with all divisional commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police to review the steps taken by the authorities on controlling the noise pollution.

“Under the compelling circumstances after the court took cognisance, the state machinery has taken action for controlling the nuisance of noise pollution that caused great hardship to senior citizens, children, people living in the residential areas and the patients”, the court further added.

The court was further apprised that there still remain instances of much discomfort faced by the citizens who are traveling on roads or in residential houses owing to the pressure horns used in vehicles and two wheelers without silencers and plying at a high speed. These cause pronounced disturbance in the peaceful living of the citizens and poses danger to the lives of the people who are moving on the roads, stated the court and further directed the chief secretary to ensure curbing the use of such pressure horns and two-wheeler without silencers creating noise and initiate strict action against the violators in accordance with the law.

The high court has asked the chief secretary to file another detailed affidavit on what measures the state machinery has taken to check the menace created on the roads by pressure horns and noisy two-wheelers by the next date of hearing on November 20.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh high court castigated the state government authorities for their “very casual” approach to curb the noise pollution despite remaining well-informed about the specified rules and regulations on prevention and control. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Judge N K Chandravanshi observed that despite the various orders passed by the court to restrain the noise pollution in the districts across the state, the concerned authorities have not followed or implemented them in letter and spirit. “During the festive season, it is being noticed that inspite of the set down rules and regulations on restricting the menace of the noise pollution not much has been done by the state machinery. The court has to take a suo motu cognisance on the basis of the published news on sound amplifiers blatantly used during religious festive occasions”, the court stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court had on 29 September asked the chief secretary to file an affidavit on what measures the state has taken to curb the noise pollution. Chief secretary called a meeting of officials on 4 October, attended by the DGP along with all divisional commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police to review the steps taken by the authorities on controlling the noise pollution. “Under the compelling circumstances after the court took cognisance, the state machinery has taken action for controlling the nuisance of noise pollution that caused great hardship to senior citizens, children, people living in the residential areas and the patients”, the court further added. The court was further apprised that there still remain instances of much discomfort faced by the citizens who are traveling on roads or in residential houses owing to the pressure horns used in vehicles and two wheelers without silencers and plying at a high speed. These cause pronounced disturbance in the peaceful living of the citizens and poses danger to the lives of the people who are moving on the roads, stated the court and further directed the chief secretary to ensure curbing the use of such pressure horns and two-wheeler without silencers creating noise and initiate strict action against the violators in accordance with the law. The high court has asked the chief secretary to file another detailed affidavit on what measures the state machinery has taken to check the menace created on the roads by pressure horns and noisy two-wheelers by the next date of hearing on November 20. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp