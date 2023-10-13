Delhi on alert after intel of disruption following Israel Hamas war

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police intensified security arrangements across the city on Friday after it received some intelligence inputs about the possibility of some kind of disruption.



A senior police official confirmed to TNIE that the alert came in the wake of the ongoing war in Israel with the Hamas militant group.



"We have increased our presence at several crucial areas and are keeping a watch round-the-clock to avert any untoward incident," the official said.



The police have also deployed its personnel around the Jewish establishments in the city.



Meanwhile, a flight carrying the first batch of Indians, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi under 'Operation Ajay' on Friday morning.



Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the first flight under Operation Ajay, carrying 212 citizens touched down in Delhi on early Friday.

On October 7, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent fighters -- through land, air and sea -- into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip during a major Jewish holiday (Simchat Torah) in a deadly offensive branded "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood".



Since then Israel has been responding to Saturday's attack with a massive bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “crush and destroy” Hamas.



Palestinians say civilians are paying the price in strikes on Gaza, a small coastal strip of land (140 square miles) packed with 2.3 million residents, which has been blockaded for more than 15 years. The war has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

