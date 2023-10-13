Excise policy case: Delhi HC agrees to hear AAP MP Sanjay Singh plea against his ED arrest

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh approached the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe allegedly linked to the now-scrapped excise policy corruption case.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula agreed to hear the plea after Singh's lawyer argued that his client was not served the grounds of his arrest properly.



Notably, Singh's ED custody is expiring today and he will be produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court at 2 PM today.



The AAP leader was arrested on October 4 from his residence following a day-long raid and hours of questioning as part of the central agency's money laundering probe following which he was in the ED custody for 5 days initially last week.

As per the Remand note, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

It further says that Sanjay Singh has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora--a star witness who was made accused earlier by CBI and ED and later turned approver in the case--since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.



Singh's associates--Vivek Tyagi, and Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Arora, the document says. Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of 2 Cr in the Delhi Liquor Scam on two occasions, Remand note stated.



In the previous hearing before the special court, appearing for Singh,Senior Advocate Rebecca John had argued that the ED had no ground for seeking extension of Singh's custody in the case which was based on “shifting statements” of co-accused Amit Arora, terming the ED charges as " fanciful allegations."

