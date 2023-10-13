Fractured track could have caused derailment, says preliminary inquiry  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Initial findings on the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train derailment in Buxar, Bihar, on Wednesday night point to a potential track fault near Raghunathpur, with the exact cause yet to be determined. Experts are currently examining the causes of train derailment that tragically claimed the lives of four individuals, including a woman and a child. According to the report from the East Central Railway, the accident injured over 30 passengers.

A preliminary report by a team of six railway officials suggests a possiblefracture as a possible cause. Notably, the theory of an abrupt emergency brake application is also being explored. The guard, Vijay Kumar, reported feeling a sudden jerk, typically associated with emergency braking, moments before the derailment occurred. Kumar was thrown from the coach and rendered unconscious.

Initial reports indicate that all 22 coaches and the engine derailed, with significant damage estimated at Rs 55-60 crore. Even the pilot, Vipin Kumar Sinha, sustained injuries. The report includes statements from Sinha and others to identify the cause of the derailment. The train was running at a speed of 120 kmph when a severe jolt occurred after crossing the station section, causing the derailment at 9.52 pm. Sinha confirmed that the train’s systems were in order when he assumed command.

Raghunathapur’s events have perplexed railway officials, prompting a technical and scientific investigation to uncover the root cause. Statements from a gateman and points man, who observed sparks near the train’s wheels, are part of the report. Breath tests on the loco pilot and his assistant yielded negative results, ruling out alcohol consumption. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has called for an investigation into possible sabotage, given previous such incidents.

All 22 coaches and engine derailed: Report

Initial reports indicate that all 22 coaches and the engine derailed, with significant damage estimated at Rs 55-60 crore. Even the pilot, Vipin Kumar Sinha, sustained injuries. The report includes statements from Sinha and others to identify the cause of the derailment.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Initial findings on the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express train derailment in Buxar, Bihar, on Wednesday night point to a potential track fault near Raghunathpur, with the exact cause yet to be determined. Experts are currently examining the causes of train derailment that tragically claimed the lives of four individuals, including a woman and a child. According to the report from the East Central Railway, the accident injured over 30 passengers. A preliminary report by a team of six railway officials suggests a possiblefracture as a possible cause. Notably, the theory of an abrupt emergency brake application is also being explored. The guard, Vijay Kumar, reported feeling a sudden jerk, typically associated with emergency braking, moments before the derailment occurred. Kumar was thrown from the coach and rendered unconscious. Initial reports indicate that all 22 coaches and the engine derailed, with significant damage estimated at Rs 55-60 crore. Even the pilot, Vipin Kumar Sinha, sustained injuries. The report includes statements from Sinha and others to identify the cause of the derailment. The train was running at a speed of 120 kmph when a severe jolt occurred after crossing the station section, causing the derailment at 9.52 pm. Sinha confirmed that the train’s systems were in order when he assumed command.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raghunathapur’s events have perplexed railway officials, prompting a technical and scientific investigation to uncover the root cause. Statements from a gateman and points man, who observed sparks near the train’s wheels, are part of the report. Breath tests on the loco pilot and his assistant yielded negative results, ruling out alcohol consumption. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has called for an investigation into possible sabotage, given previous such incidents. All 22 coaches and engine derailed: Report Initial reports indicate that all 22 coaches and the engine derailed, with significant damage estimated at Rs 55-60 crore. Even the pilot, Vipin Kumar Sinha, sustained injuries. The report includes statements from Sinha and others to identify the cause of the derailment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp