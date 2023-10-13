Guj govt asked to submit records on remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas challenging the remission granted last year to all the 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra Gujarat riots, while asking the Centre and Gujarat government to place the original records on the remission.

A group of pleas against the relief of convicts, which were earlier listed for a final hearing, appeared before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. After hearing submissions by Bilkis Bano’s counsel and lawyers for the Centre, the Gujarat government and the PIL petitioner, the bench reserved the matter.

Apart from the petition filed by Bilkis Bano contesting the remission granted to them by the Gujarat government, several other PILs including one by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma have challenged the relief.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also filed a PIL against the remission granted to the convicts and their premature release. Eleven people who were convicted and had been serving jail terms, were prematurely released on August 15, 2022, following a decision by the Gujarat government.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that it was only considering the “correctness” of the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts early. Last month, the SC observed whether the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case had the privilege of being released on parole for several days and several times while considering the batch of pleas challenging their early release.

Also in top court

SC extends Nawab Malik’s bail by 3 months

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by three months on medical grounds in a money laundering case.Before a bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Dipankar Dutta, Malik’s counsel submitted that his client is still suffering from the chronic medical renal disease and his condition has not improved. On August 11, the SC granted him two months’ medical interim bail which expired this week.

