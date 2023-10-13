Kolkata Diary: Better late than never: Jadavpur gets CCTVs

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Better late than never: Jadavpur gets CCTVs

Jadavpur University has installed CCTV cameras at two of its five entrance gates. The demand for the surveillance arose after a first-year student of the varsity died by suicide over ‘ragging’ two months ago, triggering state-wide protests and demonstrations and a political slugfest between rulling Trinamool Congress and Congress, CPM and BJP in opposition. While probing the death, the police had sought CCTV footage of the main hostel but the university’s registrar could not provide it as there were none. “The state sanctioned Rs 37.5. lakh for installation of cameras in the facility,” a Jadavpur official said.

Civic body book donation draws good response

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received nearly 500 books from the residents of the state capital who responded warmly to a call to donate books for primary schools run by the civic body. Mayor Firhad Hakim made the appeal urging citizens to donate books that will be used to set up libraries in the KMC’s schools. Storybooks, comics and textbooks are among the books that the KMC has received. Officials of the civic body said they want more people to come forward and donate books and for that, KMC is continuously issuing appeals through repeated posts on its social media handles.

Port seeks varsity’s help in repairing flyover

Kolkata Port Trust, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, has approached the civil engineering department of Jadavpur University to study and provide consultancy for the repair of the Brabourne Road flyover. The repair will be carried out in the first two bays on both flanks of the flyover, closer to the Howrah bridge. A letter addressed to the department headed by Partha Pratim Biswas said the port wants recommendations on how to carry out the repairs and manage traffic.Teachers from the university visited the flanks. The flyover, built in 1978, is used by Kolkata-bound vehicles coming down the Howrah bridge.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com



