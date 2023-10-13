Manipur govt says will act against circulation of videos, photos of violence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has banned the circulation of videos and photos of violence that hit the northeast state in May. The directive comes just days after a video, purportedly showing a man being burnt, had surfaced on social media, triggering fresh outrage and condemnation. The police had said that the video was related to the May 4 strip-parade case which the CBI is probing.

The state has seen a spurt in number of videos and photographs of disturbing and violent content on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and X. Such dissemination will be dealt with severely and those responsible will be booked under the law, said the government order issued on Wednesday night.

“The government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread ofcontent depicting violent activities like causing or inflicting harm or injury to body or damage to public or private property, through social media platforms… and sending bulk SMS likely to facilitate or mobilise mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” said the order by the state home ministry.

“Nobody shall be allowed to circulate or spread such videos or images or pictures through various social media platforms... In case, anybody is in possession of such, the person may approach the nearest Superintendent of Police and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action” the order said. The government warned that anyone found violating the order would be booked and prosecuted. The government said the order was a positive step towards bringing normalcy to the state. Mobile internet services were again suspended in the state till October 16.

