Mother, daughter from Assam die on tracks

GUWAHATI/PATNA: A mother and one of her twin daughters from Assam were among four persons killed when 21 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district late on Wednesday.

The dead also included Abu Zaid (68) and Narendra (70). Railway sources said 70 passengers were injured in the derailment. The railways has ordered an inquiry, suspecting a fault in the track. Usha Bhandari (33), her husband Deepak Bhandari and eight-year-old twin daughters Aakriti and Aditi were travelling in the train from New Delhi. Usha and Aakriti lost their lives in the incident. Deepak and Aditi escaped unhurt.

The woman hailed from Chapakhowa of Sadiya subdivision in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. The bodies were being brought to Sadiya in a special ambulance, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said. “She worked in a hotel in Delhi along with her husband. The family was coming home for vacation,” a neighbour said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The injured are admitted to AIIMS Patna and other hospitals. Buxar district magistrate Anshul Agrawal said initially, the injured were rushed to the government primary health centre at Raghunathpur and Sadar hospital in Ara.

“A relief train carrying the stranded passengers departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya (in Guwahati),” said Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of NFR. The accident occurred around 9.35 pm when the train was about to reach Raghunathpur railway station. The railway officials told this reporter that some coaches of the train got off the track while others toppled causing a loud noise.

Personnel of NDRF, SDRF, railways and district administration were pressed into service to rescue the passengers trapped in derailed coaches. The 23-coach train (No.12506) had left Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7.40 am on Wednesday and was en route to Tinsukia in Assam. The derailment of coaches forced the railways to cancel 10 trains and divert several others as restoration of the track was underway. “Efforts are on to resume traffic on the route,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of East

Central Railway.

The derailment has caused an estimated loss of over Rs 52 crore. A team of experts is trying to ascertain the cause of the derailment. Union minister and BJP MP from Buxar Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited the accident site and assured the passengers all help.

