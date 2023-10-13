Oppn writes to Pichai, Zuckerburg over fanning ‘communal hatred’

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition alliance, INDIA, on Thursday wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Google chief Sunder Pichai, demanding that Meta’s operations in India remain neutral and non-partisan in its operation in India. It cited investigative articles by Washington Post about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the BJP.

The letter said that such blatant partisanship towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India’s democracy. It also said that the INDIA alliance will not take it lightly. The letter, shared by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on X, said, “We are writing on behalf of the INDIA, an alliance of 28 political parties in India that represent the combined Opposition coalition. We are the ruling alliance in 11 states and represent nearly half of all Indian voters.”

It added, “You may be aware of the recent exposes by the Washington Post newspaper about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP. Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using WhatsApp groups by BJP members and supporters.” The leaders pointed out that they possess data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders’ content on social media while also promoting ruling party content.

“It is clear that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India’s democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly,” it read.

In light of the upcoming national elections in 2024, it is our earnest and urgent plea to you to consider these facts and ensure immediately that Meta’s operations in India remain neutral and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India’s much cherished democratic ideals, it said.

