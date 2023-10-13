Home Nation

Oppn writes to Pichai, Zuckerburg over fanning ‘communal hatred’

It cited investigative articles by Washington Post about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the BJP.  

Published: 13th October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Social media campaign

Image used for representational purposes

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition alliance, INDIA, on Thursday wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Google chief Sunder Pichai, demanding that Meta’s operations in India remain neutral and non-partisan in its operation in India. It cited investigative articles by Washington Post about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the BJP.  

The letter said that such blatant partisanship towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India’s democracy. It also said that the INDIA alliance will not take it lightly. The letter, shared by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on X, said, “We are writing on behalf of the INDIA, an alliance of 28 political parties in India that represent the combined Opposition coalition. We are the ruling alliance in 11 states and represent nearly half of all Indian voters.”

It added, “You may be aware of the recent exposes by the Washington Post newspaper about the role of WhatsApp and Facebook in aiding the communal hatred campaign of the ruling BJP. Specifically, the article cites details of how this vile, communally divisive propaganda is carried out using WhatsApp groups by BJP members and supporters.”  The leaders pointed out that they possess data that shows algorithmic moderation and suppression of Opposition leaders’ content on social media while also promoting ruling party content.

“It is clear that Meta is culpable of abetting social disharmony and inciting communal hatred in India. Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India’s democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly,” it read.

In light of the upcoming national elections in 2024, it is our earnest and urgent plea to you to consider these facts and ensure immediately that Meta’s operations in India remain neutral and are not used wittingly or unwittingly to cause social unrest or distort India’s much cherished democratic ideals, it said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar BJP INDIA Mark Zuckerburg Meta Sunder Pichai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp